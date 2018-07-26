Ford Motor (F) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.88, but opened at $10.10. Ford Motor shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 1825969 shares.

The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.14 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 5,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,248. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 64,766 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 64,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 530,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.