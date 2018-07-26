FlorinCoin Price Hits $0.0413 on Major Exchanges (FLO)

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. FlorinCoin has a total market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $227,476.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FlorinCoin has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One FlorinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01052420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004893 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005391 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014456 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016761 BTC.

FlorinCoin Coin Profile

FlorinCoin (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 145,268,285 coins. The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlorinCoin is flo.cash

Buying and Selling FlorinCoin

FlorinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlorinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlorinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlorinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

