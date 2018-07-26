Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 423,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,601 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $20,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,734,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $301,481,493.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 17,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $852,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,343 shares in the company, valued at $517,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,087,576 shares of company stock worth $320,676,864. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor opened at $49.37 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of -1.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

