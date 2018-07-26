Flex Pharma Inc (FLKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLKS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Flex Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Flex Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Flex Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex Pharma by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex Pharma by 75.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flex Pharma by 10,889.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex Pharma stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,606. Flex Pharma has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.94.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. Flex Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,842.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Pharma will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flex Pharma

Flex Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps, spasms, and spasticity associated with neurological conditions and exercise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development. The company's lead drug candidate is FLX-787, a single molecule, chemically synthesized, and dual transient receptor potential V1/A1 ion channel activator, which is in exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial in Australia for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis; and two Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States for the treatment of patients with motor neuron disease in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

