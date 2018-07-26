Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,619,181 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 465% from the previous session’s volume of 286,485 shares.The stock last traded at $33.85 and had previously closed at $33.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBC. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.31%. analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $104,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,061.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $270,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,009,000 shares of company stock worth $270,874,160 in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

