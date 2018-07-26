Five9 Inc (FIVN) CFO Sells $355,500.00 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,383.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 25th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $343,300.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,305 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $157,218.60.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $335,600.00.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 385,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,799. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.06 and a beta of 0.20. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FIVN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,938,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 43.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,130,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,692,000 after acquiring an additional 343,399 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,812,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 137.4% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 552,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 319,715 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 55.2% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

