Fission Uranium (FCUUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Shares of Fission Uranium opened at $0.49 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.72.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

