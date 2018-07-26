Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 249,621 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,218,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,621 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Home Depot worth $751,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 9,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron LP now owns 3,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $200.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.28.

In related news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $8,510,375.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,072.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot opened at $201.00 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $145.89 and a 52-week high of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.17 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

