Fis Group Inc. Sells 1,669 Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA)

Fis Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fis Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fis Group Inc. owned about 1.30% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,002,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,030,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF traded down $0.78, hitting $59.62, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 7,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,486. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $76.53.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

