Fis Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH)

Fis Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,317 shares during the quarter. Fis Group Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI Chile ETF worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,689,000.

ECH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,695 shares. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

