Fis Group Inc. Purchases 15,811 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2018 // No Comments

Fis Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Fis Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fis Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,009,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,048 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7,579.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,127,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,896 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3,468.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 881,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 856,370 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136,195.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 324,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 322,562 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.91. 125,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,159. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.83 and a 12 month high of $53.97.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply