Fis Group Inc. Purchases 15,811 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Fis Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Fis Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fis Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,009,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,048 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7,579.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,127,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,896 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3,468.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 881,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 856,370 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136,195.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 324,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 322,562 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.91. 125,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,159. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.83 and a 12 month high of $53.97.

