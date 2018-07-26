FirstService (FSV) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSV. BidaskClub cut FirstService from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on FirstService from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of FSV traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $85.21. 1,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,815. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FirstService has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $85.27.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 3.10%. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 173,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 71.8% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

