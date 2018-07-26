FirstGroup plc (FGP) Insider Acquires £9,869.21 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Wolfhart Hauser acquired 11,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £9,869.21 ($13,063.15).

Wolfhart Hauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 25th, Wolfhart Hauser purchased 12,104 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £9,925.28 ($13,137.37).

Shares of FirstGroup opened at GBX 89.15 ($1.18) on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. FirstGroup plc has a 1-year low of GBX 77.60 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.05).

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The transport operator reported GBX 12.30 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). FirstGroup had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FGP shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.65) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 90 ($1.19) to GBX 83 ($1.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 89 ($1.18) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 112.73 ($1.49).

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

