FirstEnergy (FE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In a year’s time, shares of FirstEnergy have gained against a decline of its industry. FirstEnergy is now reporting as a fully regulated utility company and maintained its operating guidance for the year. FirstEnergy’s modernization drive and ambitious Energizing the Future plan is processing well and is aimed at upgrading its transmission capabilities. Inspection and regular maintenance keep its infrastructure ready for providing quality services to customers. FirstEnergy's transformational investment will help strengthen its balance sheet by lowering existing debts. However, the risks of unplanned outages and stringent regulatory norms are some of the headwinds. Any delay in completion of the ongoing capital project could hurt its operation and profitability, going forward.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised FirstEnergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.93 to $34.30 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

FE opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,890.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 285.8% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

