FirstCash (FCFS) Announces Earnings Results

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $419.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstCash updated its FY18 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Shares of FirstCash traded down $4.70, reaching $89.10, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 548,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,542. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

FirstCash declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FirstCash to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on FirstCash from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other news, Director Mikel D. Faulkner purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.89 per share, for a total transaction of $146,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,879.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in FirstCash by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 61,492 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $1,943,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 848.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

