First of Long Island (FLIC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.0300373807487 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. 4,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $629.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.73.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. equities analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Sandler O’Neill lowered First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. First of Long Island presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other First of Long Island news, insider Mark D. Curtis sold 5,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $128,340.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $76,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,529 shares of company stock worth $292,220. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

