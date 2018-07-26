First Merchants Corp Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,333,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian National Railway traded up $0.55, hitting $90.28, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 115,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.59 and a 52 week high of $89.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 42.08%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

