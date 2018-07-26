First Merchants Corp Has $2.22 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,486 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Motco raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 850.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 322.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,955. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $121.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

In other news, insider Jimmy Stead sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $540,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham M. Weston acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.05 per share, with a total value of $4,904,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 70,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,062,776. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

