First Merchants Corp Acquires 4,203 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Edward A. Wiese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 132,219 shares in the company, valued at $16,362,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $612,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,746,220. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.28. 45,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,291. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.61 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

