First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.94 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 781.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 33,333.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “$146.56” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.22.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $1,241,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,388.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $132,710.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,942 shares of company stock worth $25,559,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $3.69 on Thursday, hitting $142.81. 143,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.63 and a 1 year high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 28.51%. research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

