First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (VWOB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned 0.16% of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 481,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 11.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 390,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 38,713 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 10.8% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 245.6% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 151,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 107,710 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 2,454.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 112,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 108,206 shares during the period.

Shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B traded up $0.04, reaching $76.64, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a 52-week low of $1,400.00 and a 52-week high of $1,606.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

