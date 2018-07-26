First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.12 million.

First Interstate Bancsystem traded up $1.00, reaching $43.85, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 160,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,193. First Interstate Bancsystem has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $87,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 15,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $626,833.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,659.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,867 shares of company stock worth $1,996,912. 40.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

