First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Cut to Market-Perform at FIG Partners

FIG Partners cut shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from an outperform rating to a market-perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning. FIG Partners also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INBK. ValuEngine upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 20th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $30.50 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $311.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 58.4% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 138,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,954 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 43.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 198,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,290,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

