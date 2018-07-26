First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of FR opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.86 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Johannson L. Yap sold 19,156 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $579,277.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,251,800.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 16,300 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $494,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,240 shares of company stock worth $7,494,822. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 683,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 24,875 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,108,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

