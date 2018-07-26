First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. FIG Partners downgraded First Financial Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Neighbours sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradley J. Ringwald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $62,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,229 shares of company stock worth $1,841,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the first quarter worth $120,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the first quarter worth $207,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 33.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

