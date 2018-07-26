First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a $31.40 rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sandler O’Neill reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.78.

FFBC stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.77 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

In related news, Director John T. Neighbours sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at $260,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claude E. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $1,128,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,229 shares of company stock worth $1,841,705 over the last 90 days. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $120,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 33.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

