First Bancorp (FBNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $67.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Shares of First Bancorp traded down $0.54, reaching $42.38, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $43.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.16 per share, for a total transaction of $130,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric P. Credle sold 6,270 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $263,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,036.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

