Financial Survey: Northstar Realty Europe (NRE) versus QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS)

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE: NRE) and QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northstar Realty Europe and QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northstar Realty Europe $129.92 million 5.29 -$31.12 million N/A N/A QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A $446.51 million 4.67 $1.28 million $2.76 14.81

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Northstar Realty Europe.

Volatility and Risk

Northstar Realty Europe has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Northstar Realty Europe shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Northstar Realty Europe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Northstar Realty Europe and QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northstar Realty Europe 0 0 3 0 3.00 QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A 2 6 8 0 2.38

Northstar Realty Europe currently has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 25.53%. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a consensus price target of $47.93, suggesting a potential upside of 17.28%. Given Northstar Realty Europe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Northstar Realty Europe is more favorable than QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A.

Dividends

Northstar Realty Europe pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Northstar Realty Europe and QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northstar Realty Europe -12.85% 8.12% 2.55% QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A -0.84% 2.60% 1.09%

Summary

Northstar Realty Europe beats QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northstar Realty Europe Company Profile

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony NorthStar, Inc. (NYSE: CLNS), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform. For more information about NorthStar Realty Europe Corp., please visit www.nrecorp.com.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications. QTS' Critical Facilities Management (CFM) provides increased efficiency and greater performance for third-party data center owners and operators. QTS owns, operates or manages 25 data centers and supports more than 1,100 customers primarily in North America.

