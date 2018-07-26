Financial Survey: American Midstream Partners (AMID) & Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

American Midstream Partners (NYSE: AMID) and Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

American Midstream Partners has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

42.8% of American Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of American Midstream Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Midstream Partners and Transportadora de Gas del Sur, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Midstream Partners 0 3 0 0 2.00 Transportadora de Gas del Sur 1 1 0 0 1.50

American Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.88%. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.73%. Given Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Transportadora de Gas del Sur is more favorable than American Midstream Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Midstream Partners and Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Midstream Partners $655.98 million 1.27 -$222.97 million N/A N/A Transportadora de Gas del Sur $742.27 million 3.39 $168.71 million $1.07 14.81

Transportadora de Gas del Sur has higher revenue and earnings than American Midstream Partners.

Dividends

American Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.5%. Transportadora de Gas del Sur pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Transportadora de Gas del Sur pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares American Midstream Partners and Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Midstream Partners -15.68% -50.52% -8.13% Transportadora de Gas del Sur 25.94% 72.93% 28.68%

Summary

Transportadora de Gas del Sur beats American Midstream Partners on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Midstream Partners Company Profile

American Midstream Partners, LP provides midstream infrastructure that links the producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate, and specialty chemicals to various intermediate and end-use markets in the United States and Mexico. Its Gas Gathering and Processing Services segment offers services to producers of natural gas and crude oil, including transporting raw natural gas and crude oil from various receipt points through gathering systems, treating the raw natural gas, processing raw natural gas to separate the NGLs from the natural gas, fractionating NGLs, and selling or delivering pipeline-quality natural gas and NGLs. The company's Liquid Pipelines and Services segment transports, purchases, and sells crude oil. Its Natural Gas Transportation Services segment transports and delivers natural gas from producing wells, receipt points, or pipeline interconnects for shippers, local distribution companies, and utilities, as well as industrial, commercial, and power generation customers. The company's Offshore Pipelines and Services segment gathers and transports natural gas from receipt points to other pipeline interconnects, onshore facilities, and other delivery points. Its Terminalling Services segment provides petroleum products, distillates, chemicals, and agricultural products storage services at its marine terminals for commodity brokers, refiners, and chemical manufacturers. As of May 10, 2018, the company owned approximately 5,100 miles of interstate and intrastate pipelines; gas processing plants and fractionation facilities; an offshore semisubmersible floating production system with nameplate processing capacity of 90 thousand barrels per day of crude oil and 220 million cubic feet per day of natural gas; and terminal sites with approximately 6.7 million barrels of storage capacity. American Midstream GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2017, it served 6.1 million residential, commercial, industrial, and electric power generation end-users. It also provides operation and maintenance services for the natural gas transportation facilities. The Liquids Production and Commercialization segment produces and commercializes natural gas liquids, such as ethane, LPG, natural gasoline, propane, and butane in Argentina and internationally. The Other Services segment offers midstream services, including natural gas treatment, separation, and removal of impurities from the natural gas stream, as well as natural gas compression. It also provides services related to pipeline and compression plant construction, operation, and maintenance; and generates steam for electricity production. The Telecommunications segment provides telecommunication services for telecommunication operators and corporate customers. Its telecommunication network includes a microwave digital network with synchronous digital hierarchy technology and a dark fiber optic network. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is a subsidiary of Compañía de Inversiones de Energía S.A.

