Financial Review: Eastside Distilling (EAST) versus Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ: EAST) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Eastside Distilling does not pay a dividend. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Keurig Dr Pepper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $3.79 million 10.63 -$5.27 million ($1.42) -5.42 Keurig Dr Pepper $6.69 billion 0.66 $1.08 billion $4.54 5.36

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keurig Dr Pepper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eastside Distilling and Keurig Dr Pepper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 1 0 3.00 Keurig Dr Pepper 0 2 2 0 2.50

Eastside Distilling currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus target price of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.00%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Eastside Distilling.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Keurig Dr Pepper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -145.79% -123.27% -71.90% Keurig Dr Pepper 15.62% 35.49% 8.07%

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Eastside Distilling on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc. develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name. It also provides various handmade products, including Advocaat (eggnog) Liqueur, Peppermint Bark Liqueur, Bier Schnapps, and Holiday Spiced Liqueur. In addition, the company offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its facilities in Oregon. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment involves in manufacturing and selling carbonated soft drinks and other branded concentrates and syrup. The Packaged Beverages segment offers manufacturing and distribution of packaged beverages and other products through both direct store delivery system and warehouse direct delivery system. The Latin America Beverages segment includes manufacturing and distribution of concentrates, syrup and finished beverages. The company was founded on October 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

