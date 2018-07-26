Financial Contrast: Outfront Media (OUT) and ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (ABR)

Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) and ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Outfront Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Outfront Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Outfront Media pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Outfront Media pays out 72.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH pays out 96.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Outfront Media and ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outfront Media 0 1 3 0 2.75 ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH 0 1 0 0 2.00

Outfront Media presently has a consensus target price of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.68%. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.00%. Given Outfront Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Outfront Media and ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outfront Media 8.67% 10.87% 3.49% ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH 54.01% 12.23% 2.82%

Volatility and Risk

Outfront Media has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outfront Media and ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outfront Media $1.52 billion 1.91 $125.80 million $2.00 10.41 ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH $156.18 million 4.90 $73.38 million $1.04 10.74

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH. Outfront Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Outfront Media beats ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

About ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; and junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

