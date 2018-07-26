Financial Contrast: Kirby (KEX) and Teekay Tankers (TNK)

Kirby (NYSE: KEX) and Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kirby and Teekay Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirby 1 3 5 0 2.44 Teekay Tankers 1 2 3 0 2.33

Kirby currently has a consensus target price of $85.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.53%. Teekay Tankers has a consensus target price of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 60.19%. Given Teekay Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teekay Tankers is more favorable than Kirby.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kirby and Teekay Tankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirby $2.21 billion 2.31 $313.18 million $2.05 41.80 Teekay Tankers $431.18 million 0.64 -$58.02 million ($0.11) -9.36

Kirby has higher revenue and earnings than Teekay Tankers. Teekay Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirby, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kirby has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay Tankers has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kirby and Teekay Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirby 12.91% 4.35% 2.49% Teekay Tankers -17.16% -5.24% -2.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Kirby shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Teekay Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Kirby shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Teekay Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Kirby does not pay a dividend. Teekay Tankers pays out -109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Kirby beats Teekay Tankers on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment also transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges; and operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. It serves oil refining and petrochemical companies. As of February 23, 2018, this segment owned or operated 998 inland tank barges with 22.0 million barrels of capacity, 302 inland towboats, 56 coastal tank barges with 5.4 million barrels of capacity, 53 coastal tugboats, 5 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 5 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. The Distribution and Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related oilfield services equipment; rebuilds component parts or diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, mining, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications; rents generators, fork lifts, and pumps and compressors; and manufactures and remanufactures pressure pumping units. It serves oilfield service, on-highway transportation, marine transportation, construction, and power generation companies, and the United States government. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. The company also provides ship-to-ship transfer services, including lightering and lightering support, consultancy, and LNG terminal management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 52 owned conventional tankers, 4 conventional tankers related to capital leases, 1 in-chartered vessel, and 1 jointly-owned very large crude carrier; and 6 ship-to-ship support vessels. The company's vessels operated under fixed-rate time charter contracts with its customers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

