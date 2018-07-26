Financial Contrast: Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) versus Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE: HLX) and Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

88.2% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and Liberty Oilfield Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group 9.79% 1.06% 0.70% Liberty Oilfield Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Helix Energy Solutions Group and Liberty Oilfield Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group 1 0 5 0 2.67 Liberty Oilfield Services 0 2 8 0 2.80

Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.81%. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.57%. Given Liberty Oilfield Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Oilfield Services is more favorable than Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and Liberty Oilfield Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group $581.38 million 2.36 $30.05 million ($0.15) -61.73 Liberty Oilfield Services $1.49 billion 1.32 $168.50 million $0.88 18.88

Liberty Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than Helix Energy Solutions Group. Helix Energy Solutions Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Oilfield Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services beats Helix Energy Solutions Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support services. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services to oil and gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.