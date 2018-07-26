Financial Contrast: GP Strategies (GPX) versus Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GP Strategies and Lincoln Educational Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

GP Strategies presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.56%. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.05%. Given GP Strategies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GP Strategies is more favorable than Lincoln Educational Services.

Profitability

This table compares GP Strategies and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies 2.23% 11.27% 5.93% Lincoln Educational Services -2.87% -18.57% -5.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GP Strategies and Lincoln Educational Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies $509.21 million 0.58 $12.89 million $1.35 13.30 Lincoln Educational Services $261.85 million 0.17 -$11.48 million ($0.48) -3.67

GP Strategies has higher revenue and earnings than Lincoln Educational Services. Lincoln Educational Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GP Strategies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

GP Strategies has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of GP Strategies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of GP Strategies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GP Strategies beats Lincoln Educational Services on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, including lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, energy, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, such as platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions; and organization performance solutions comprising leadership development training, strategy-through-implementation consulting services, and employee engagement tools and services to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as government agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional. It offers bachelor's degree, associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare services, hospitality services, and business and information technology areas. The company operates 23 schools in 14 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln College of New England, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and associated brand names. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in West Orange, New Jersey.

