Financial Comparison: Fiserv (FISV) & Autohome (ATHM)

Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiserv and Autohome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $5.70 billion 5.58 $1.25 billion $2.56 30.32 Autohome $954.49 million 12.84 $307.64 million $2.63 39.44

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Autohome. Fiserv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 24.76% 44.13% 11.42% Autohome 35.15% 26.49% 18.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fiserv has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fiserv and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 9 4 0 2.31 Autohome 0 0 5 0 3.00

Fiserv currently has a consensus target price of $71.04, suggesting a potential downside of 8.46%. Autohome has a consensus target price of $74.95, suggesting a potential downside of 27.75%. Given Fiserv’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Autohome.

Summary

Autohome beats Fiserv on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, training, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH and treasury management, and case management and resolution to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, and lending products and services; and bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves banks, savings banks, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, billers, retailers, merchants, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums. It also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites and mobile applications; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, Autohome Inc. operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical support and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Yun Chen Capital Cayman.

