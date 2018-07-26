Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.6% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 97.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $154,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF traded up $0.62, reaching $99.38, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 366,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,941. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $90.47 and a 52 week high of $102.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.8022 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

