Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys Shares of 124,316 VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF (VIOV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF (BMV:VIOV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 124,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,526,000. VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF makes up 4.7% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period.

Get VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF alerts:

Shares of BMV:VIOV traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.55. VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $138.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.4629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is an increase from VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF (BMV:VIOV).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.