Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $146,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $835,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $550,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,950. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI All Country World Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging markets countries.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.