FIG Partners Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PGC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at FIG Partners in a report released on Tuesday. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.39. 38,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,028. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $657.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 71,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.