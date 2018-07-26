Fidus Investment (FDUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FDUS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fidus Investment and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidus Investment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,424. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $354.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 70.01% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.39 million. research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 75,691 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 58,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 52,151 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 165,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.