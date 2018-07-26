FidentiaX (FDX) Market Cap Achieves $2.13 Million

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. One FidentiaX token can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, Radar Relay and COSS. FidentiaX has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $1,343.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FidentiaX has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00087743 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026004 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007957 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011814 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000299 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. FidentiaX’s official website is www.fidentiax.com . The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX . FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here

FidentiaX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Qryptos and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidentiaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidentiaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

