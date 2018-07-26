Fidelity Southern (LION) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity Southern Corporation, through its operating subsidiary Fidelity Bank, provides a wide range of banking, mortgage and investment services through branches in Atlanta, Georgia. Mortgage, construction, and automobile loans are also provided through offices in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Fidelity Southern alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:LION opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. Fidelity Southern has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $675.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Fidelity Southern had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $73.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. research analysts anticipate that Fidelity Southern will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity Southern news, Director David R. Bockel sold 16,000 shares of Fidelity Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $366,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 487 shares of company stock valued at $11,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LION. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,841,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,947,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,680,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after purchasing an additional 105,499 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 41,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern by 16.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 239,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 33,195 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity Southern

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity Southern (LION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.