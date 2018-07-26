Fidelity D&D Bancorp (FDBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDBC traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $64.01. 275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $248.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Fidelity D&D Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.