Fevertree Drinks (FEVR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,000 ($39.71) to GBX 4,000 ($52.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($44.34) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fevertree Drinks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,030 ($40.11).

Fevertree Drinks opened at GBX 3,640 ($48.18) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 1,353.93 ($17.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,926 ($38.73).

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,807 ($37.15) per share, with a total value of £252,630 ($334,387.82).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, naturally light tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, naturally light ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, bitter lemon, lemonade, Sicilian lemonade, spring soda water, and premium cola.

