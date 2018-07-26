Ferro (FOE) Receives News Impact Score of 0.07

News headlines about Ferro (NYSE:FOE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ferro earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.928590607472 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

FOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Ferro opened at $21.34 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Ferro has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 12,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $262,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

