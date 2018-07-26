FCB Financial (FCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of FCB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

FCB stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. FCB Financial has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. FCB Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that FCB Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of FCB Financial by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FCB Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,333,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of FCB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,646,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in FCB Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 342,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,421,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in FCB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

FCB Financial Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

