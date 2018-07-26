Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SunOpta (STKL) Share Price

News articles about SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SunOpta earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.437502133167 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SunOpta traded up $0.10, reaching $8.45, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $732.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.36. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $312.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.40 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. equities analysts forecast that SunOpta will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STKL. BidaskClub raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

In other news, SVP Mike Buick acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $34,524.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,785 shares in the company, valued at $121,532.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

