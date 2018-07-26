Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact West (WSTC) Share Price

Press coverage about West (NASDAQ:WSTC) has trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. West earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.5669520858421 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of West opened at $23.50 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. West has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $28.57.

West Corporation is a provider of communication and network infrastructure services. The Company helps its clients communicate, collaborate and connect with their audiences through a portfolio of solutions that include unified communications services, safety services, and interactive services, such as automated notifications, specialized agent services and telecom services.

