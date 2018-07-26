FARO Technologies (FARO) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.06

News coverage about FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FARO Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.385382229973 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded up $8.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,437. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $65.35. The company has a market cap of $990.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.24 and a beta of 1.47.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $98.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FARO Technologies news, Director John Donofrio sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $94,335.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.