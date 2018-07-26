Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 106.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Walmart opened at $87.90 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morningstar set a $91.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.53.

In other Walmart news, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $464,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $50,119,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at $889,331,439.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

